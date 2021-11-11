Watch
HGTV's Hit New Show “Inside Out"

HGTV's "Inside Out" Star Carmine Sabatella
Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:03:07-05

Stealing the hearts of millions of viewers as HGTV’s hottest new Italian interior designer and co-host of “Inside Out,” well established and renowned renovator and real estate expert Carmine Sabatella has truly made 2021 his year! We talk with HGTV’s newest superstar host to discuss the success of his hit new series, his illustrious career as an entrepreneur having opened restaurants and bars with his family before venturing out into the world of renovations and real estate, as well as his personal journey as a father to a teenager and coming out later in life.

