HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home

Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:48:17-05

In the all-new third season, husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will build people a custom, move-in ready home in an astounding 100 days or less in a new 10-episode season of HGTV’s hit series 100 Day Dream Home.

Brian and Mika had a vision for America to create a new theme song for the show. HGTV took the idea and developed a social media creator campaign in which the chosen creators from TikTok and Instagram write and compose original theme songs for the new 10-episode season of 100 Day Dream Home.

100 Day Dream Home premieres Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The new season also will be available to stream on discovery+.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

