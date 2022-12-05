Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Helping You Save Time & Money This Holiday Season: Deck the Doorstep with DoorDash

We're helping you save time and money this holiday season! DoorDash’s Holiday Hub offers a huge selection of items and affordable deals that can be sent straight to your doorstep.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:44:53-05

The holidays are here and whether you are shopping for loved ones, traveling, or planning to host a holiday celebration, there is plenty for us to be thinking about over the next few weeks.

So why don’t we lighten our burden and save some time and money this holiday season?

DoorDash’s “Deck the Doorstep’ Holiday Hub is the go-to destination for all of your holiday essentials, offering a huge selection of items and affordable deals straight to your doorstep, so you can spend time on what really matters.

DoorDash has more than just delivery food – they have gifts for everyone in your life from your favorite nationwide and local retailers.

For more information, visit DoorDash.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com