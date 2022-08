Starting a new school year can be an exciting but chaotic time for families!

Mom of four, self-taught cook and cookbook author, Siri Daly, joins us to give some tips on managing the excitement and balancing the chaos of back-to-school.

She's also partnered with Juicy Juice for a sweepstakes for the new school year! Four grand prize winners will win $1,000 and 40 additional winners will get $100 each.

Find out more information on how to enter at JuicyJuice.com/BacktoSchool.