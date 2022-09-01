Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Help Us in Our 'Give a Child a Book' Campaign

Help us in our 'Give a Child a Book' campaign, getting books in the hands of children to build their success in school and beyond. Head to ABCActionNews.com/GiveABook to donate.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 11:35:52-04

Did you know that a child who can't read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school? If the same child lives in poverty, they're 13 times less likely to graduate.

This is why we're inviting you to join us along with our partner Chick-Fil-A as we support literacy and donate our one-millionth book to children in our "Give a Child a Book" campaign.

We need your help to get books in the hands of children as it builds their success in school and beyond.

Every $5 you donate buys one book for a while who needs it most. To donate, head to ABCActionNews.com/GiveABook.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com