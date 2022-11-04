Help Ronald McDonald House Charities Give the Gift of Togetherness

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay continues to provide hope and support to families whose children are receiving life-changing medical treatment. We're learning more about how you can help this holiday season.

Ronald McDonald House Charities are asking supporters to give families of sick children the best gift of all - the gift of togetherness.

No one wants to be away from home for the holidays, but families with seriously ill children needing medical care won’t have a choice.

The organization provides a "home-away-from-home" - with accommodations, meals, and support - for families of pediatric patients at Bay area hospitals year-round but they especially need help during the holidays.

For more information or to make a donation, head to RMHCTampaBay.org/Togetherness.