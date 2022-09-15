'Hell of a Cruise' Documentary Streaming Now

A new documentary titled 'Hell of a Cruise' is streaming now, telling the terrifying true story of the cruise that became the world’s second largest epicenter for COVID-19.

We talk to the Emmy-Award winning director of the film, Nick Quested, on what you can expect.

When passengers and crew members boarded the luxury Diamond Princess cruise ship in January of 2020, they had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them turning the floating paradise into an infested jail.

With access to hours of never-before-seen self-shot footage from passengers, this two-hour feature documentary explores what went wrong and why only one week later Carnival Cruises began to send other cruise ships out to sea - where the same nightmare occurred again.

You can watch it right now on Peacock.