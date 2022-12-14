Watch Now
Healthy, Tasty Holiday Foods From AM to PM

We're getting some ideas for healthy, tasty holiday foods!
Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joins us to share her ideas for healthy, tasty holiday eats from morning to night!

Her first tip is the start the day with a boost of nutrients and she always starts her day with Suja! Suja offers cold-pressed juice, cold-pressed sparkling juice, mini but mighty functional shots, functional juices and ways to give your immune health a boost!

For easy entertaining appetizers, Carissa loves Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with two of my favorite things: creamy mashed potatoes and cheese! She made a pierogi quiche perfect for a holiday brunch. Using Mrs. T’s Loaded Baked Potato Pierogies, she added big, bold flavors to your favorite holiday recipes.

Carissa also says to keep the cheeseboard trend going but to use the best cheese – Cabot! Cabot is minimally processed using high-quality, protein- and calcium-rich milk from the more than 600 family farms that own the company. It's this attention to quality that's won Cabot every major award for taste.

Finally, whether you’re whipping up a weeknight dinner or entertaining guests, Carissa says that incorporating Genova Premium Tuna is an easy way to elevate some of your favorite dishes and turn your meals from good to great. For this Feast of the Seven Fishes style dinner, she adds Genova Yellowfin Tuna to this Pasta Puttanesca for the perfect elevated dish, which you can find on GenovaSeafood.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

