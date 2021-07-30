Watch
Healthcare Services Group, HCSG, is an experienced partner in managing housekeeping, laundry, dining, and nutritional services within the healthcare market. With over 40 years of industry experience, HCSG aims to deliver improved operational, regulatory, and financial outcomes. We achieve this by designing and implementing the most efficient systems, holding our teams accountable, measuring and reporting our results, and designing quality assurance programs to continually assess and improve our programs. We pursue excellence via an ever-evolving and expanding focus on training and the development of team members at every level”.

Call to Action: Text HCSGCAREERS to 97211 or visit www.hcsgcorp.com/careers to apply.

