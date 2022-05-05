Health Concerns and Checkups After the Pandemic

When it comes to things your body is telling you, there are some health symptoms you should never ignore. Research has shown that during the pandemic, up to 40% of women reported that they skipped preventive health services and routine check-ups.

Dr. Azie joined SCYNEXIS as Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs in June 2019. She has more than 25 years of drug development and medical affairs experience in several therapeutic areas. Dr. Azie is board certified in internal medicine, clinical pharmacology, and infectious disease and was elected for Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Fellowship. She holds an executive M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, a medical degree from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine, and conducted a medical residency and subspecialty training at Indiana University Medical Center.

Barbara Dehn is a practicing Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, an award-winning author, and a nationally recognized health expert. As a national speaker on women’s health and a frequent health expert on television, she has appeared on CBS, ABC, CNN, Good Morning America Now, and NBC’s iVillageLive. Barb started her own health publishing company, Blue Orchid Press, LLC to “Empower Women with Information.” She writes and publishes this series of innovative and award-winning women’s health guides with titles ranging from Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, Fertility, Healthy Bones and Menopause. Barb practices with the El Camino Women’s Medical Group in Silicon Valley. She has over 30 years of experience providing the complete range of women’s health care. She holds a B.S. from Boston College and earned her Master’s degree at the University of California, San Francisco.

