Haven Restaurant

Elevated food offerings, delicious libations and a welcoming atmosphere have made Haven a favorite among locals and food critics in Tampa. Replete with flavorful, sophisticated fare and served in a communal setting where diners can unwind together with a group of friends and family alike, Haven’s menu is an homage to Executive Chef Chad Johnson’s preference for rich flavors and masterful pairings of ingredients, with which he regularly experiments.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 04, 2023
