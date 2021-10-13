Haunted Wharf Returns to Sparkman Wharf

Haunted Wharf is an interactive, eerie maze on the waterside wharf is haunted with pirate spirits and sinister sirens. Guests of all ages can explore the maze as the experience turns from spooky for little kids and scary for tweens and up as sun goes down. Kids 11 and under are encouraged to attend before 8:00 p.m. - Guests can experience the maze for six haunted nights this year, Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

For tickets, visit www.sparkmanwharf.com

New this year, scares will loom on both land and sea as the American Victory Ship shifts from its home berth to Sparkman Wharf. UNDead in the Water, Tampa’s premier nautical haunted attraction will roam the area. In its fourth iteration, a new UNDead in the Water theme threatens passengers across 60,000 square feet of cavernous cargo holds and open-air decks. The frantic and terrified crew tell horrific stories of a mysterious female apparition. For tickets to UNdead in the Water, visit www.undeadinthewater.com.