Harvest Hope Community Garden is Helping Those in Need

Harvest Hope Community Garden, in the heart of the University Area, welcomes all to plant, garden and harvest organic produce. Volunteers meet on Friday mornings to learn about best gardening practices and share experiences, in partnership with University Area CDC, WellFed Community and Whigwam Organics. Free cooking classes are also offered at different times and days. More info at www.UACDC.org or by calling 813.558.5212
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 09:47:18-04
