Hardee's Stars for Heroes

Hardee's Stars for Heroes
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 09:21:08-04

Stars for Heroes is back! Visit a Hardee’s® Restaurant through June 22nd and your donation of one dollar or more will benefit USA Cares, the Stand Up and Play Foundation, along with a local Florida chapter of PGA Charity “Canines for Warriors” the nation’s largest provider of Service Dogs for disabled American veterans.

We talk with Jack Kemp, CEO Phase Three Star Jack Kemp serves as CEO of Tampa based - Phase Three Star, a franchisee with more than 80 Hardee’s restaurants in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Mr. Kemp also serves as the acting President of the Independent Hardee’s Franchise Association which serves to provide communications in a recognized and unified voice from the franchisees back to brand headquarters.

Learn more by visiting the Hardees website: WWW.HARDEES.COM

Sponsored by: Hardee's

