Happy Birthday to Glazer Children's Museum

The Glazer Children's Museum celebrates its 8th birthday with $8 general admission all September! The Museum has Sportsember programs focusing on fitness, nutrition and sports like yoga, cooking demos, agility courses, and appearances by the Rowdies and Tampa Warriors. The celebration culminates on September 22-23 with a Totally 80's Birthday Bash and FREE admission. There will be an 80's cover band, Back to the Future experiments, Ghostbuster slime, Jazzercise classes, and birthday cake! VIsit GlazerMuseum.org for more information.