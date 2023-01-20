Hamlet Is on Stage Now at the Jobsite Theater

The Straz Center is #Ham4Ham this month, not just for the smash hit HAMILTON that has returned, but also because HAMLET is on stage now!

HAMLET is at the Jobsite Theater through February 5. It's often regarded as the best-written play of all time!

It's a searing tragedy of a man, tormented by his father’s death, that confronts each one of us with the mirror of our own mortality in a far-from-perfect world. Who can be trusted? Who can be believed? Sent by Hamlet’s father’s ghost to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet’s mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder, and lost love.

For more information, visit JobsiteTheater.org.