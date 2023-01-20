Watch Now
Hamlet Is on Stage Now at the Jobsite Theater

The Straz Center is #Ham4Ham this month, not just for the smash hit HAMILTON that has returned, but also because HAMLET is on stage now!
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:39:09-05

HAMLET is at the Jobsite Theater through February 5. It's often regarded as the best-written play of all time!

It's a searing tragedy of a man, tormented by his father’s death, that confronts each one of us with the mirror of our own mortality in a far-from-perfect world. Who can be trusted? Who can be believed? Sent by Hamlet’s father’s ghost to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet’s mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder, and lost love.

For more information, visit JobsiteTheater.org.

