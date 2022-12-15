Watch Now
HAMILTON Coming Back to the Straz Center

The huge phenomenon broadway musical HAMILTON is coming back to the Straz Center this month! It's the story of America then, told by America now.
Deejay Young, a performer in the production's North American tour, and a Tampa native, joins us to talk about what you can expect.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON is at the Straz Center from Dec. 28-Jan. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

