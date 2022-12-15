HAMILTON Coming Back to the Straz Center

The huge phenomenon broadway musical HAMILTON is coming back to the Straz Center this month!

Deejay Young, a performer in the production's North American tour, and a Tampa native, joins us to talk about what you can expect.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON is at the Straz Center from Dec. 28-Jan. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.