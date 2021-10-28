Watch
Halloween Wine and Candy Pairing Ideas

Halloween Wine and Candy Pairing Ideas
Posted at 9:21 AM, Oct 28, 2021
Trick or treat! This Halloween season, Wine Lifestyle Expert Sandra Guibord, Founder & CEO of Sandra's Wine Life shares her favorite wine and Halloween candy pairings

Here are just a few of her suggested wine & candy pairings included in her book, Wine Identity, which will be published this fall:

  • Prosecco: Lemon Sour Patch Kids or Starbursts, Sweet Tarts, Almond Joy
  • Sauvignon Blanc: Lime or Lemon Sour Patch Kids  
  • Chardonnay: Butterfingers, Almond Joy, Twix, dried apricots
  • Pinot Noir: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, M&M’s, dried cherries
  • Cabernet Sauvignon : Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twix

