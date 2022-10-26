Watch Now
Halloween on Central Taking Over St. Pete This Weekend

This year's Halloween on Central is this weekend and there are lots of fun, spooky activities for the whole family this year!
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:19:19-04

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Central Avenue will be closed to cars between Dr. MLK Jr. Street and 31st Street. It starts at noon and runs through 5 p.m.

It'll also be easier to access than ever! The new SunRunner bus, one of the sponsors of this year's Halloween on Central, will have three stops within the event: 31st Street, 22nd Street and 13th Street along First Avenue North & South.

You can enjoy:

  • Strolling Performers & Entertainment
  • Costumes Everywhere
  • Family Fun
  • Explore Central Avenue’s Wonderful Shops, Galleries, Restaurants & Pubs
  • Music
  • Food Truck Hubs
  • Event-Wide Trick-or-Treating & Candy Hubs
  • Costume Contests
  • Weiner Dog Races & Dog Contests
  • Haunted Houses
  • Flash Mob
  • Mummy Dancers
  • Family-Friendly Games
  • Other Children’s Activities

For more information on the event, head to HalloweenOnCentral2.com or PSTA.net/SunRunner for more information on transportation.

