Halloween on Central Taking Over St. Pete This Weekend

This year's Halloween on Central is this weekend and there are lots of fun, spooky activities for the whole family this year!

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Central Avenue will be closed to cars between Dr. MLK Jr. Street and 31st Street. It starts at noon and runs through 5 p.m.

It'll also be easier to access than ever! The new SunRunner bus, one of the sponsors of this year's Halloween on Central, will have three stops within the event: 31st Street, 22nd Street and 13th Street along First Avenue North & South.

You can enjoy:



Strolling Performers & Entertainment

Costumes Everywhere

Family Fun

Explore Central Avenue’s Wonderful Shops, Galleries, Restaurants & Pubs

Music

Food Truck Hubs

Event-Wide Trick-or-Treating & Candy Hubs

Costume Contests

Weiner Dog Races & Dog Contests

Haunted Houses

Flash Mob

Mummy Dancers

Family-Friendly Games

Other Children’s Activities

For more information on the event, head to HalloweenOnCentral2.com or PSTA.net/SunRunner for more information on transportation.