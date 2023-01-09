Hallmark Channel's 'The Wedding Veil' Returns

"The Wedding Veil" is returning to the Hallmark Channel for a much-anticipated sequel trilogy.

Original stars Lacey Chabert, who also serves as executive producer, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser all reprise their roles of three close-knit friends whose bonds have remained strong over the years despite living far apart from each other.

In the first movie of this trilogy, “The Wedding Veil Expectations,” follows Avery and her husband Peter, who are in the midst of renovating the old house they’ve purchased, which is proving to be a bigger undertaking than they anticipated. Between the pitfalls of remodeling and navigating the politics of having a new boss at the museum, Avery is lucky to have Emma and Tracy, who offer support from afar as well as in person, when they decide a video chat won’t suffice.

The second movie, “The Wedding Veil Inspiration,” follows Emma who is teaching and working hard to prove she can step into the department chair role, as Paolo’s lace shop is about to open. On track with her life plan, Emma feels strongly that things fall into place before she and Paolo grow their family. As the couple navigates their busy work schedules and finds the perfect time, Emma bumps heads with the current chair of her department and starts questioning her life choices.

The final film of the trilogy, “The Wedding Veil Journey,” follows Tracy who is now head of the auction house, and Nick’s restaurant is such a success, he’s looking at expanding. Their success comes at a cost, however, as it's little time to see each other. The couple agrees to make time for their long-overdue honeymoon. They head to Greece as it’s the perfect place to relax, and sightsee, and – since neither of them has business there – it’s the perfect place to set work aside and focus on each other.

The Wedding Veil Inspiration Premieres Saturday, January 14th at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the Wedding Veil Journey Premieres Saturday, January 21st at 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on the Hallmark Channel.

