Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores

Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores New Season
Posted at 9:16 AM, Aug 11, 2021
Summer Sundays are once again perfect for family get-togethers when the O’Briens return in an all-new fifth season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The series explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien-Winters (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past four seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives.

We speak to Barbara Niven about the All-New Season Premiering August 15th.

To learn more visit: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/chesapeake-shores.

