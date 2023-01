Hall & Oates' John Oates is coming to St. Pete! He's performing an acoustic show at the Mahaffey Theater on January 19.

He, along with Nashville Super Guitarist Guthrie Trapp, will be performing an eclectic blend of blues folk and mega hits. Enhanced with behind-the-scenes stories, the audience will get a glimpse into the fascinating world of the songwriter’s art and craft.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.