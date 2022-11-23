Gymboree, Mandy Moore Spreading Joy & Giving Back this Holiday Season

Actress, singer, and philanthropist Mandy Moore has partnered with Gymboree and The Children's Place for the 2022 Holiday season.

Moore, in partnership with Gymboree, helped unveil their first community wardrobe closet, filled to the brim with Gymboree products and essentials, in Pasadena, California.

It's the first of 10 wardrobe closets that will be opening in deserving neighborhoods throughout the holiday season. It'll be stocked throughout the year with Gymboree's newest arrivals, encouraging confidence and self-expression among children in the communities.