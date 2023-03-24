Gulfport Senior Center Hosting Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for New Building

Gulfport Senior Center is facing a critical challenge to continue providing for the growing needs of seniors. Their current building's lack of space is limiting their ability to serve their residents and is no longer adequate.

They serve 400-600 seniors every day, provide 5,200 reassurance calls, 12,000 pounds of food, 8,100 rides to life-sustaining activities, and countless referrals to senior services every year.

The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation is hosting a Golf Tournament next weekend to raise funds for a new center and help support the programs and services they offer.

It's happening on Saturday, April 1 at the Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club in Largo. For more information, visit GulfportSeniorFoundation.org.