We talk with Whit Blanton, Forward Pinellas Executive Director about the Gulf Coast Safe Streets project.

Forward Pinellas, the City of St. Petersburg and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have identified potential projects that will improve access, connectivity and safety for everyone in Downtown St. Petersburg. Now, we want your thoughts on these potential solutions to ensure this plan represents our community’s vision and values. Throughout October, we’re holding one in person and four online Community Conversations.

At the online and in-person Community Conversations, we’ll talk about the potential projects as well as the benefits and impacts these projects would have on the community, both in terms of local access and regional mobility. You’ll have the opportunity to talk with the Forward Pinellas Executive Director, City of St. Petersburg Transportation and Parking Management Director, and other project managers who can answer questions and hear your thoughts.

After the community conversations, we will finalize what projects we recommend the City of St. Petersburg advance into the next phases of project development, engineering and design. We will present this final action plan at the St. Petersburg City Council meeting in December.

