Guidewell Emergency Doctors Offers Affordable & Accessible High-Quality Healthcare

We're taking you to Guidewell Emergency Doctors, which is more than just an urgent care clinic. They can treat emergencies and major medical conditions, in addition to minor urgent care needs for patients of all ages – including infants.

Guidewell Emergency Doctors can handle:



Chest pains

Shortness of breath

Fainting

Anything you would traditionally go to the ER for

They have crash carts, ER-level diagnostic imaging, and labs, including CT scans, ultrasounds, and X-rays.

All of this is included with your copay. And if a patient doesn’t have insurance, they show all pricing up front so there are no surprises.

Patients are greeted the moment they walk in and are moved to a private exam room within minutes — the average wait time is less than two minutes. Each room has TVs, free Wi-Fi, and heated blankets.

Nurses and care specialists explain things as you go and you get real time with a doctor to determine what is causing your issue. You'll get much more dedicated time and personal care than you get at either urgent care or the ER. They can also book follow-up care with your in-network PCP or specialist if necessary, and make sure your PCP gets all of the records from your visit.

All physicians are board-certified emergency medicine specialists with at least five years of experience working in hospital ERs. They can diagnose and stabilize conditions across all specialties. All nurses are ER-trained as well with at least three years of experience in hospital ERs.

For more information, visit GuidewellEmergency.com.