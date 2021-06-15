GuideWell Emergency Doctors offers Tampa Bay and Orlando a unique option for emergency care needs. At GuideWell Emergency Doctors, board-certified emergency medicine doctors and staff provide a wide continuum of care -- from treating major medical conditions like chest pains and broken bones to minor urgent care needs like colds and sprains -- at 1/3 the cost and 1/2 the time of an average ER visit.

There are five locations in Tampa area (West Tampa, University Area, North Tampa, Largo and Palm Harbor).

Visit their Website: guidewellemergency.com