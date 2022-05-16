Watch
Guide to a Lush and Bountiful Garden

We talk about how to make your lawn looking incredible this summer.
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 13:22:45-04

Are you more the spring greening than the spring-cleaning type? Lawn and garden maintenance season is here, and despite the late start to spring, now is the perfect time to plant and seed for the coming months.

Over 20 million people have picked up lawn and garden maintenance as a hobby during the course of the pandemic, and those numbers are growing. If you're eager to escape the house, put on your gardening gloves, and get out in the yard, there's no better moment than the warm-ish days of early spring. But before we get to work, there are a number of things you need to do to set yourself – and your lawn and garden – up for success.

