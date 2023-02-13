Great Tips to Help Runners Re-Fuel Their Bodies

Many runners are looking to leave it all on the course during any of the Florida races happening this month, like the A1A Marathon this weekend or the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Feb. 25 & 26!

Runner and Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, joined us to share her tips for fueling!

When it comes to marathon and half marathon training, a secret ingredient that many runners can benefit from is hiding right in your refrigerator – dairy milk, also known as nature’s performance beverage!

It’s been helping athletes fuel and recover for centuries. Dairy milk is a great nutritional partner during marathon training. Incorporating real milk into your morning routine, like in your oats, shakes, smoothies, and cereals tops off your nutrient levels first thing and helps provide sustained energy and lean muscle-building nutrients to help fuel your runs. McIntyre shared a Chocolate Banana Smoothie and a Strawberries N Cream Oatmeal recipe for inspiration.

She also noted that drinking chocolate milk post-run can help you refuel, repair and rebuild tired muscles, rehydrate (even better than water!), and can help prevent muscle soreness. Recovery is critical for the body when training for a marathon - how you treat your body post-run and race may be just as important as how you treat it during training. Dairy milk’s nutrients help support efficient recovery throughout every aspect of your marathon journey.

McIntyre also noted the importance of convenient healthy snacks for busy runners to stay well-fueled in their busy day-to-day lives.

As a runner and Dietitian, McIntyre keeps Halos on hand for natural energy and a great pick-me-up pre-workout or anytime. They’re a healthy snack the whole family enjoys because they’re sweet, seedless, and easy to peel. Not to mention an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports a healthy immune system! For a soothing drink with a burst of citrus, try Wonderful Halos Zesty Hot Lemonade made with simply just the zest and juice of Halos with water, agave, lemon juice, and mint leaves. And for a fun activity to do with kids in the kitchen, try making these Cupid’s Bow crafts just in time for Valentine’s Day!