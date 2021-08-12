Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Great reading, writing and food products for back-to-school

items.[0].videoTitle
Back to School Products
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 09:43:55-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some A+ back-to-school essentials.

T.J.Maxx and Marshalls have stylish back-to-school must-haves at great prices for all your school needs!

Green Giant Veggie Fries, available in three varieties, combine crispy texture with the flavorful taste of real vegetables, and contains one full serving of vegetables in each serving, making it an ideal after school snack.

Crayola’s back-to-school essentials feature a mix of classic products and new favorites for helping students “have a colorful first day”!

Slay dragon breath with Hello Products’ Dragon Dazzle Fluoride Toothpaste, Unicorn Sparkle Toothpaste, and the earth-friendly Replaceable Head Toothbrush.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com