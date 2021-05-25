Watch
Great products to solve summertime troubles

Great Products for Summer
Posted at 10:18 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:18:36-04

Summertime is almost upon us – and that means hot weather, summer camp, and BBQ, but it also means bug bites, sunburns and bored kids. Today we were joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi to solve some of the most common summertime troubles. For more information, head to hellocapitalm.com.

Products featured in the segment include:

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 olay.com
Miraclesuit miraclesuit.com Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
Bug Bite Thing bugbitething.com
Minishades polarizedminishades.com use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
Pop2Play available on Amazon

