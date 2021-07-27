Great products to Celebrate National Lipstick Day

Thursday, July 29th is National Lipstick Day and after a year filled with masks we are ready to celebrate! This season’s lip trends are literally ALL OVER THE PLACE! All shades, formulations and finishes are welcome. Beauty Expert Mickey Williams is here with us to share her favorite nudes, mattes and even her pick for a lip primer with SPF.

The Mattes

Yes, matte is still going strong and so are these Lip Inks from Maybelline. There's a shade for every skin tone and nothing beats the long-wear formula. Maybelline wins the matte-stay-all-day lip awards on National Lipstick Day!

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink

PRICE: $9.49

• Hyper-pigmented lip color formula allows color to meld with lips for super-staying power and an incredible weightless feel

• 16 hours of perfectly intense flawless matte lips

• Unique arrow applicator delivers clean, dispersed and even lip color application in just one step

The LUXE Nude Collection

This collection is pretty much the dream of any lipstick loving human. An entire beauty box-filled with 25 “Nudiversal” Lip Duos. The kit is stocked with a rich matte shade on one end and a coordinating hydrating gloss on the other. Too much lip for you? Don’t worry CTZN’s coveted lip shades are now sold separately at Nordstrom too.

CTZN Nudiversal Lip Duo

PRICE: $25 each or $495 for the PRO KIT

SHOP: @Nordstrom

A double-ended product with matte lipstick & lip gloss - available in 25 shades of NUDE. Nude is not just beige for everyone - your nude shade is unique to your own complexion! CTZN is redefining nude by offering 25 shades of nude lipsticks and lipglosses for all skin tones and lip tones. You can view each NUDIVERSAL lip shade on multiple skin tones or use our Get Matched tool to find your perfect nude in under a minute!

The Tinted Lip Oil

If you haven’t tried a lip oil, you’re in for a fabulous new glossy experience.

Deck of Scarlet Threeway Solid Lip Oil

PRICE: $28.00

SHOP: @DeckofScarlet.com

Deck of Scarlet is painting the town scarlet in honor of National Lipstick Day.

Their Threeway Solid Lip Oil is a multitasking 3-in-1 wonder that combines the nourishing hydration of oil, the payoff of a lipstick and the all-out shine of a gloss into one nutrient-rich formula.

In honor of this holiday, choose your own adventure and indulge in triple the fun by creating your own Threeway Solid Lip Oil Trio for $10 less than if you were to purchase separately. Separately, each Lip Oil is sold for $28.

Like all of Deck of Scarlet products, Threeway Solid Lip Oils are clean, vegan, and certified cruelty-free

The Best Primer EVER

What started out as me looking for a tinted lip balm with SPF, morphed into me finding the best primer for lips.

TiZO Age Defying Fusion - Tinted Lip Protection

PRICE: $9.99

SHOP: TIZO Skin and Amazon.com

• Mineral tinted sunscreen with SPF 45

• Gentle kiwi lime/ginger flavor

• Photostable, will NOT degrade in sunlight and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes

• Formulated using only the mineral sunscreens Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, TIZO’s advanced formula provides superior sun protection without chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, oils and preservatives.

Worried about your lipstick riding into all those little lines forming around your lips? I was too and had no idea this treatment helps reverse those little verticle slits. So of course I signed up for it!

Secret RF by Cutera

@SecretbyCutera.com

According to Cutera, “more than 70% of patients are bothered by lines and wrinkles around the eyes and skin discoloration and over 60% of patients are bothered by wrinkles near the cheeks and mouth, lines and wrinkles between the eyebrows, forehead and neck/chest.” WHY CUTERA’s SECRET RF for National Lipstick Day? Secret RF combines micro needling with radiofrequency and is an exciting combination of modalities. Together, they treat fine lines and wrinkles on the face and other areas of the body. They can also improve scars, and skin tone. A red lipstick always looks better on a healthy complexion.

