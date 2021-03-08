Great products to Celebrate International Women's Day

March 8th is International Women's Day and to celebrate, we’re showcasing innovative products by female-founded brands. Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Janine Silver with Glazed Management joins us with some amazing products.

Lunata Beauty

Co-founders Stacey Boguslavskaya and Monica Abramov, tired of doing their hair in hotel hallways or blowing expensive hair tools on international trips, developed a range of cordless hair tools, including a snag-free hair iron with titanium plates.

The Cordless Flat Iron Styler Plus + reaches up to 450 degrees and comes with 2 rechargeable batteries that lasts for 45 minutes on one charge. It’s dual voltage for international travel and can be used plugged in or wirelessly.

Check out Lunata’s range of styling products (including their cordless curling irons) at: https://lunatabeauty.com/

Encircled

While packing for a last-minute trip, Kristi Soomer’s suitcase broke forcing her to switch to a smaller bag. While editing her wardrobe down, she dreamt up a product that would serve multiple functions and could be worn both on the beach and in the boardroom. Soomer started her company Encircled on a mission to produce a brand that was ethically made and helped women find comfortable, flattering clothing.

Her premier design, the Chrysalis Cardi, is a multi-way design that can be worn in over 8 different ways. Wrap it around your neck as a scarf, drape it over your shoulders as a cape or configure it into a shirt, dress, or cardigan so you’re ready for any occasion.

Learn more about Encircled’s Chrysalis Cardi here: https://www.encircled.co/

Pashion Footwear

During a college party as a sophomore, Haley Pavone was tired of rocking her high heels. Deciding to go barefoot, Pavone began dancing only to find another party go-er’s stiletto heel piercing her foot. Realizing women had only 2 options; rocking gorgeous heels or going without she started her company Pashion Footwear. Unlike other convertible shoes on the market, thanks to Pavone’s stelo support system, these heels provide support when worn as a high heel and are easily removed to transform into a flat shoe with just a twist.

Ditch carrying a pair of backup shoes for good and visit: https://pashionfootwear.com/ to get a pair of convertible heels for yourself.

Hang Accessories

Founder, CEO & foodie, Renee Rich, was on sabbatical in Spain, enjoying the local cuisine when she noticed a common problem among women around the world – where to put their beautiful handbags while out and about? Soon after, the redesigned purse hanger and the Hang Accessories brand emerged.

After much success with a single product company, Renee had another chic & functional solution for women. She could not find a travel bag that was designed for women in mind. They were either too masculine, or pretty, but not functional. So she created a line of chic rolling tote bags and matching totes with four wheels glide easily and big enough to fit your laptop and all your essentials.

Hang Accessories has since expanded into a full lifestyle brand for women on the go, designing travel accessories, tech essentials, and wellness gifts with her close-knit estrogen-fueled team. Solving seemingly small problems for women has continued to inspire Hang Accessories over the years.

Check out their array of travel accessories and chic rolling tote bags at www.hangaccessories.com

CAPTIV8

Jessica Kriesel began working for her dad’s company, marketing his line of tackle boxes with a tacky liner. The job required her to spend countless days on the road traveling to trade shows and as a girl who loves her accessories, she found there wasn’t an easy way to pack everything securely that didn’t result in a tangled mess. However, the solution was in front of her all along, she began using the tackle boxes to keep herself organized while on the go. She turned to her father to turn this idea into a business and they developed their signature Tak solution which firmly holds jewelry and makeup in place in cute rolls and portfolio cases. The best part is that the cases can be used again and again without leaving a sticky residue on your accessories or losing its effectiveness.

To learn more about these amazing travel cases visit: https://captiv8.shop

