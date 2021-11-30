Great Products for Your Family's Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share some amazing products to help you and your family’s wellness.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, Available at Walmart

-Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are delicious and nutrient-packed, providing 10 grams of protein plus 21 vitamins & minerals.

-NEW Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Flavored Nutritional Drinks are a delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast option for families.

Astrea Water Bottles

-Astrea water bottles are the only filtered water bottles with the highest NSF certification to reduce toxins, contaminants and pharmaceuticals.

CELSIUS - Essential Energy

-CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream & Curél Daily Healing Lotion

-Dermatologist-tested and quick-absorbing formula, perfect for dry cracked hands in the winter months. Long-lasting moisture keeps hands hydrated through multiple hand washes.

-Provides instant relief from tight, dry skin. Formula is fragrance-free and non-greasy, perfect for daily use to help restore skin's ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent symptoms of dry skin from returning.

Aleve

-AleveX™ is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering a targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

This segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog.