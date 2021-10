Fall is in full swing and with fall comes new products and trends! Our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to discuss more.

Products in segment:

1. Heluva Good! Dips- Instacart, Amazon Fresh, & more…

2. Nivea Body Wash- Target

3. Thursday Boots- ThursdayBoots.com

4. J. Ferrar & Stafford – JCPenney/JCP.com

5. New bedding by The Novogratz- JCPenney/JCP.com

To see more of Josh and his ideas, make sure you check him out on social media at @joshymcb.