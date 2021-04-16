Great Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is on fast approach, so here with a few great ideas for holiday ‘Gifts AND Gets’ is our Lifestyle and Consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern.

Products featured in the segment include:

The Charming Bench Company

Love, Lori’s ‘My Solemate’ Foot Scrubber, find product on Amazon.com

Facebook @LoveLoriBrands

Find all these products at TheLuxeList.com

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports

Pinterest: www.Pinterest.com/LuxeListReports

LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern

