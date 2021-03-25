Menu

Great meal options for your Easter Dinner

Easter Meal Ideas with Anna Rossi
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 25, 2021
Easter is April 4th this year, and that means it is time to start thinking about your Holiday Dinner. Planning a family gathering is always a difficult undertaking, but especially during a pandemic. Fortunately, Chef Anna Rossi, who created BraveApron.com joins us to tell us about The Fresh Market and the Easter Meals they're preparing for you this year.

