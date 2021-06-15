Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Great Gifts for Father's Day with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
Father's Day Gift ideas with Limor Suss
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 09:42:38-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gifts for Father’s Day!

T.J.Maxx and Marshalls are a great go-to for finding Father’s Day gifts, and the prices are unbeatable!

eCreamery Ice Cream offers delicious ice cream and cookie Father’s Day gifts available nationwide!

The Head & Shoulders Men’s Styling Collection features five products that are kind to the scalp but strong on performance.

The ultimate gift for a Whisky-loving Dad: Scottish Whisky Expedition: Single Malt Tasting Experience by Diageo.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com