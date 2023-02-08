Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Great Gift Ideas for Your Loved One This Valentine's Day

You still have a few days to pick out something special for your Valentine! We've got the scoop on some great ideas.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:45:58-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Valentine’s Day essentials.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper-looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir will awaken your skin’s potential with the power of potent ingredients, featuring REPLEXIUM® for younger-looking skin, Golden Vitamin C for a brighter-looking complexion, and hydration powerhouse Polyglutamic Acid – a supercharged skincare ingredient that’s over 4X more hydrating than Hyaluronic Acid.

Bonne Maman’s "10 Ways to Say I Love You" gift box is a delicious gift of 10 mini jars in a new beautifully hand-illustrated gift box to delight those you cherish the most!

Whether sliced on top of salad, served on a platter with your favorite cheese, or eaten "au naturel", Envy apple makes the experience so much more memorable and remarkable for you and the ones you love

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com