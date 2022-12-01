Play is for everyone — and the numbers prove it. In fact, kids aren't the only ones making toy wishlists this year, as trends show adults enjoy playtime just as much as kids!

Jennifer Lynch with The Toy Association has some great gift ideas for the kid-at-heart.

Parents who reported purchasing toys for themselves rank board games (52%) and collectibles (48%) among their most sought-out categories.

What Do You Meme? Bigger Better Edition | For Ages 17+ | $29.99



From the creators of the game that broke the Internet, What Do You Meme packs even more fun into this Bigger Better Edition of the wildly popular card game.

What Do You Meme’s Bigger Better Edition contains your favorite memes from the original best-selling game PLUS 100 brand new cards, to make game night even more exciting and entertaining.

Amazing Prediction Putty, Crazy Aaron’s | For Ages 3+ | $15



A tactile, sensory version of a magic 8 ball enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Behold the answer to life's questions within your hands. Whisper your question quietly into the putty. Furiously stretch and squeeze. Be amazed as its one-of-a-kind truth stones rise to the surface with the answer to your most challenging questions. A new answer is always just a few seconds of play away!

Telestrations After Dark, USAopoly | For Ages 17+ (adults-only version) | $29.99



Telestrations is a laugh-out-loud drawing game that can be enjoyed by the whole family but if you’re having an adults-only game night- Telestrations After Dark offers the same great gameplay with some more adults-only content.

To play either version, start with a secret word, then sketch, guess, pass, and repeat. Once your original sketchbook makes its way back to you the real laughs begin as you cycle through to reveal other players' guesses and sketches.

Classic LEGO Galaxy Explorer Building Set, LEGO | For Ages 18+ | $99.99



Celebrate 90 years of LEGO® creations with this nostalgic building project for adults. This special anniversary edition of the Classic 497 LEGO Galaxy Explorer retains all the features of the 1979 set but on a bigger scale.

Build-A-Bear After Dark Holiday Collection | For Ages 18+ | $33-$55

