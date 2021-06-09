Watch
Great Gift ideas for Dads and Grads

Gifts for Dads and Grads
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:28:04-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for the dads and grads in your life.

Give dad the gift of comfort and style this Father’s Day with new Stylus men’s apparel at JCPenney and JCP.com.

To celebrate Father’s Day this year, Edible launched gifts for dad that feature new, crispy coffee pearls. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order!

Give your Dad or Grad a gift that is designed to be as unique as they are with Photo Art Gifts from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists around the globe.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

