Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Great cleaning product solutions

items.[0].videoTitle
Great Cleaning Product Solutions
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 10:06:46-04

Life today is much more focused on keeping our hands, and surfaces, clean, so our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern, offers a few helpful cleaning solutions.

Products featured in the segment are below.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, Amazon.com

JAWS Cleaning Solutions, JawsCleans.com Follow on Social media @JawsCleaners

SaniMoist 2-in-1 Hand Sanitizer, Amazon.com Follow Instagram @SaniMoist

For more great products, head to TheLuxeList.com Follow on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter @LuxeListReports

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com