Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:55:41-05

The digital economy is here, and it’s changing our lives – from how we work, travel, learn, shop, monitor our health, even drive our cars. It’s big business. So, how can we take advantage of these game-changing technologies in our investments and savings for the future? It's especially challenging if you’re like most of us - just too busy to do all the research.

One possible way is through Exchange Traded Funds - or ETFs. Joining us is an expert on all things ETFs, David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments, the world’s first and largest digital currency asset manager.

Learn more by visiting the Grayscale Investments website.

