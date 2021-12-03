Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Grand Central Brewhouse One Year Anniversary

items.[0].videoTitle
Grand Central Brewhouse Anniversary
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 09:45:37-05

Grand Central Brewhouse is celebrating their one-year anniversary from opening in the middle of the pandemic! Our one-year anniversary celebration is this Saturday 12/4/2021 (Beer Specials, Live Music, Local Vendors and free hot dogs).

Grand Central Brewhouse is committed to giving back to our local community to help the greater good. St Petersburg is a wonderful city and has been good to us in many ways and we feel it's important to give back to help those in need. We are not just a business that wants to make a profit. We strive to be an integral part of our community and giving back is an important way to be a partner with our community non-profits who do so many good things for the area. Our Brew Good program partners with local nonprofit organizations on a rotating basis. Each month, 15% of Sales from three selected beers go towards three local non-profit organizations.

Grand Central Brewhouse
2340 Central Avenue. St. Petersburg, FL 33712
727-202-6071
web: grandcentralbrew.com
e-mail: info@grandcentralbrew.com
facebook: @grandcentralbrewhouse
instagram: @grandcentralbrewhouse

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com