Grand Central Brewhouse One Year Anniversary

Grand Central Brewhouse is celebrating their one-year anniversary from opening in the middle of the pandemic! Our one-year anniversary celebration is this Saturday 12/4/2021 (Beer Specials, Live Music, Local Vendors and free hot dogs).

Grand Central Brewhouse is committed to giving back to our local community to help the greater good. St Petersburg is a wonderful city and has been good to us in many ways and we feel it's important to give back to help those in need. We are not just a business that wants to make a profit. We strive to be an integral part of our community and giving back is an important way to be a partner with our community non-profits who do so many good things for the area. Our Brew Good program partners with local nonprofit organizations on a rotating basis. Each month, 15% of Sales from three selected beers go towards three local non-profit organizations.

Grand Central Brewhouse

2340 Central Avenue. St. Petersburg, FL 33712

727-202-6071

web: grandcentralbrew.com

e-mail: info@grandcentralbrew.com

facebook: @grandcentralbrewhouse

instagram: @grandcentralbrewhouse