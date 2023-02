The smooth, sultry sounds of bossa nova, boleros, songs from Spain, and some jazz will fill the Palladium Theater in St. Pete tonight.

GRAMMY-nominated Diego Figueiredo, an extraordinary star among the world’s greatest jazz guitarists, is joined by vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Ona Kirei for a duo concert.

The show is tonight, February 2, at 7:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.