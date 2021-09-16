Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Grain Free Baked Feta Pasta Recipe

items.[0].videoTitle
Baked Feta Pasta Recipe
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:08:00-04

This recipe has taken the internet by storm after the Grilled Cheese Social shared her version on TikTok. Most of the versions floating around the internet are not paleo or even gluten-free so today Erika Schlick, Cookbook author, shares a PALEO version that can be made grain-free and dairy-free!

Ingredients
1 - 8oz block of feta - for dairy-free version use Violife Just Like Feta
2 cups of cherry tomatoes
1 shallot, diced
3 cloves of garlic, minced
½ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon sea salt
3 tablespoons fresh oregano, de-stemmed and chopped
3 tablespoons fresh basil, de-stemmed and chopped
1 package grain-free pasta
¼ cup black olives, sliced fresh basil & oregano for garnish

Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 400F

2. In a rectangular 9x13 baking dish, place the cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, oregano, basil, sea salt.

3. Drizzle the olive oil all over it and toss to combine. Place the block of feta in the middle of the dish.

4. Bake for 35-40minutes until the cheese starts to melt and tomatoes burst.

5. While the feta and tomatoes are cooking, cook the grain-free pasta per the directions on the box. Reserve some of the pasta water and strain the rest and set aside.

6. Stir in the cooked pasta and black olives to the baking dish and combine with the cheesy tomato mixture.

7. Garnish with more fresh basil and oregano and serve and enjoy.

To learn more visit: thetrailtohealth.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com