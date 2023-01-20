Watch Now
GoPasco Launches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

GoPasco has launched a new campaign to help bus riders and drivers recognize the signs of human trafficking and help potential victims get to safety.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:28:20-05

Many of us have ridden public transit before, but have you ever paid attention to who was riding the bus with you? Human trafficking is a scary reality we face in today's world, but there are things we can do to help put a stop to it.

Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) and the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT) have launched a new campaign to help bus riders and drivers recognize the signs of human trafficking and help potential victims get to safety.

This campaign will reach an average 45,000 riders a month through the following actions:

  • Placards & pamphlets for GoPasco bus riders
  • Tips for bus drivers to identify trafficking
  • Protocol for bus drivers who suspect trafficking
  • USIAHT victim ‘Safe Way Out Cards’ on buses

Human trafficking is a growing problem worldwide, with an estimated 49.6 million men, women, and children trapped in modern slavery, according to the International Labour Organization.

If you suspect or are a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

