GoPasco Launches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

Many of us have ridden public transit before, but have you ever paid attention to who was riding the bus with you? Human trafficking is a scary reality we face in today's world, but there are things we can do to help put a stop to it.

Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) and the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT) have launched a new campaign to help bus riders and drivers recognize the signs of human trafficking and help potential victims get to safety.

This campaign will reach an average 45,000 riders a month through the following actions:



Placards & pamphlets for GoPasco bus riders

Tips for bus drivers to identify trafficking

Protocol for bus drivers who suspect trafficking

USIAHT victim ‘Safe Way Out Cards’ on buses

Human trafficking is a growing problem worldwide, with an estimated 49.6 million men, women, and children trapped in modern slavery, according to the International Labour Organization.

If you suspect or are a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.