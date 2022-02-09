Good Greek Moving & Storage, Good Greek Foundation

Good Greek Moving & Storage is a locally owned and operated Florida moving company and we appreciate your business. As such, our team is dedicated to providing you and all of our clients with the “BEST MOVE EVER”! We offer total relocation support and our team will arrive prepared with all equipment needed to pack your items and ensure that your journey to your new home is safe and secure. Be sure to review our complete list of professional moving services for all your relocation needs.

As a company prominent in the South Florida community, it is important to us to give back where we can, and we have always done so. But NOW we have an official 501c3 Good Greek Foundation set up to support initiatives near and dear to us.

We are focusing on pillars that align with our company values; mental health, relocation/ housing/emergency assistance, youth sports, and the creation of a vocational scholarship program.

