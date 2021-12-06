Watch
Good Greek Moving & Storage Florida's Largest Moving Company

Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:39:54-05

Good Greek Moving & Storage is Florida's largest moving and storage company with locations in Tampa, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, and Palm Beach/ Treasure Coast. Good Greek is the official mover for the world champ Tampa Bay Bucs, Florida Gators Football, and many other professionals and collegiate sports teams.

Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek is a former police officer has worked in Miami and member of the SWAT Team for the majority of his career. Georgedakis utilized the police/SWAT experience in business by implementing stringent hiring requirements including criminal background checks and drug testing. And all employees must successfully graduate from the Good Greek Superhero Movers Academy before being assigned to a moving team and truck.

Good Greek Moving & Storage
4902 Joanne Kearney Boulevard
Tampa, Fl. 33609

Phone: 813-773-1887

Go to GoodGreek.com

