Go-To Chimichuri Sauce Recipe

Erika Schlick Chimichurri Sauce
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 14, 2021
This classic Argentine sauce is full of healthy polyphenols from plenty of fresh herbs. Use this herby, garlicky blend as an accompaniment to any meat, such as grilled steak, pork or chicken.

Erika Schlick shows us how to make this tasty sauce!

Ingredients
1 bunch fresh parsley
2 tablespoon fresh thyme, de-stemmed
2 tablespoon fresh oregano, de-stemmed
2 tablespoon fresh rosemary, de-stemmed
½ cup extra virgin olive oil or more depending on size of parsley (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions
1. In a food processor, pulse the parsley a few times.

2. Add in the thyme, oregano, and rosemary, and pulse a few more times.

3. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, and sea salt together, and whisk to combine.

4. Add in the chopped herbs and combine into the olive oil mixture. The sauce should have a fluid consistency so you can add more olive oil if the herbs are too thick

5. Serve with any steak or grilled chicken.

For more recipes head to https://thetrailtohealth.com/

